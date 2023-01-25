WATCH: Pro-Trump Troll Rages at Pence For ‘Sabotaging’ Docs News Cycle — Then Bizarrely Claims Biden Believes in ‘Child Sacrifice’

Pro-Trump media troll Benny Johnson flipped out on former Vice President Mike Pence for “sabotaging” the classified documents news cycle — then casually blurted the bizarre claim that President Joe Biden “believes in child sacrifice.”

Amid two roiling cases of classified documents being found in private spaces, CNN reported Tuesday afternoon that a third can of worms has been opened in the form of about a dozen documents that were discovered in Pence’s home and immediately turned over.

That news did not go over well with Johnson, who raged at Pence on his YouTube show for taking some heat off of Biden, and in a segment that was flagged by Media Matters, made the aforementioned unsupported claim about the president — a theme that is popular with a certain segment of former President Donald Trump’s fan base — as well as several others:

Mike Pence has sabotaged a current news cycle about Joe Biden that was very, very important, which is Joe Biden’s unique mishandling of classified documents for his own family’s grift. For his own family’s padding of their bank accounts with foreign cash — Chinese yen, Russian rubles, Ukrainian — whatever they use in Ukraine — Bur-si-muh bucks. This was particularly bad in the case of Joe Biden, but he has taken the heat off, he has given an exit door. Look, Mike Pence did it, and Mike Pence goes to church. Mike Pence actually believes the things that Christians are supposed to believe. Not Joe Biden. Joe Biden doesn’t. Joe Biden believes in child sacrifice, but Mike Pence believes that he’s an actual Christian, right?

In the fuller segment, Johnson goes on to reference Pence’s hair, which he says is “the texture of a polar bear,” and boldly assures viewers that he, Benny Johnson, has “no dead hookers in the trunk of my car.”

Turns out the whole thing was inspired by a Tucker Carlson segment that Johnson repeatedly referenced and expanded upon — but which did not include the QAnon-esque claim.

Watch above via The Benny Show.

