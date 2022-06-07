WATCH: Protester Strips Down at Joel Osteen’s Houston Mega Church to Scream ‘My Body, My Choice’

Service at the Lakewood mega church in Houston, Texas was interrupted on Sunday morning when abortion rights activists began to remove their clothes after the opening prayer in protest of the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

The Lakewood Church congregation, led by pastor Joel Osteen, began reciting their morning prayer which opens every service at the church.

“This is my Bible. I am what it says. I am. I have what it says I have. I can do what it says I can do,” they said in unison. “Today I will be taught the word of God. I boldly confessed. My mind is alert. My heart is receptive. I will never be the same.”

“God bless you!” Osteen replied as the congregation began to take their seats.

Right before Osteen was to begin his Sunday message however, a group from ‘TX 4 Abortions’ sitting close to the center of the stage, began to remove their clothing and shout.

“It’s my body, my fucking choice!” activist Julianne D’Eredita yelled as the two women sitting next to her followed suit. “It’s my body, my choice!”

“Overturn Roe, Hell No!” the next women shouted.

“I am who I say I am, I do what I say I can do, because I have a choice!” D’Eredita yelled again, mimicking the opening prayer.

The three women could be seen promptly being ushered out of the aisle by security as the Lakewood congregation began to clap.

The protest continued outside, with a small group gathering at the doors of the church to continue to protest.

D’Eredita later spoke with local Houston news station KPRC 2 about the event.

“I know it seems very outrageous to do it in a church in a private space,” D’Eredita said. “However, the people that are enforcing these laws have no qualms coming up to women in private spaces such as doctors’ offices and medical clinics to harass them and call them murderers.”

Osteen continued Sunday services as planned and has yet to comment about the incident.

BREAKING @lakewoodchurch service disrupted by @tx4abortion activists determined to STOP SCOTUS from taking away abortion rights declared ABORTION ON DEMAND AND WITHOUT APOLOGY!

As they were removed they chanted MY BODY MY CHOICE!

Overturn Roe? Hell No! https://t.co/Y0oCPlHcsr pic.twitter.com/aTvGfwthlB — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) June 5, 2022

Listen above via Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights on Twitter.

