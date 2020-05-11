< Protesters in Tampa Bay fought gym closures by doing exercises — pushups and squats — that don't need to be done in the confines of a gym. The video, flagged by Cheddar’s, shows an aerial view from NBC affiliate WFLA News of several protesters spreading out and doing their workouts on the concrete of Pinellas County courthouse.

The group of 20 to 30 protesters wielded American flags and signs to protest the Clearwater Gym in Tampa Bay. One sign read “Freedom for Fear.” According to WFLA News, a representative from the court house told protesters to not block the sidewalk or they would get in trouble.

“I haven’t seen anybody wearing a mask,” an anchor on WFLA News said on-air. “You can see now, there’s one mask, but it’s not a face mask. Nobody wearing masks. Everybody right up on each other. This is a protest, they just want the gyms to re-open, they want their right to work, the right to work out.”

GYM PROTEST: A group of protesters has gathered outside the courthouse in Clearwater, calling for gyms to reopen in Florida https://t.co/EreMMzfIYI pic.twitter.com/lfiB1TUf9B — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 11, 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis (D-FL) ordered a state-wide shutdown on April 1. Gyms are part of stage two of Florida’s re-opening plan and will be limited to 75 percent capacity when opened.

Watch above, via WFLA.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]