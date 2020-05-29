comScore
WATCH: Protesters Gather Outside the White House, CNN Center, and Cities Across the Country Over Killing of George Floyd

By Mediaite StaffMay 29th, 2020, 8:16 pm

Protests are continuing across the country Friday night over the killing of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him down by his neck.

Most notably there is a protest growing tonight outside of the White House, which is now reportedly under lockdown orders.

There are also a great number of protesters in Atlanta, including outside of CNN headquarters, where police cars were smashed and one police vehicle was set on fire:

Protests have of course continued in Minneapolis — where a curfew has been implemented tonight — in addition to large gatherings in other cities:

