Protests are continuing across the country Friday night over the killing of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him down by his neck.

Most notably there is a protest growing tonight outside of the White House, which is now reportedly under lockdown orders.

#GeorgeFloyd Protest just outside of the White House. pic.twitter.com/SeZiRfiXT5 — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020

Here is video of the @SecretService officers taking one of the protesters into the federal building across from White House just after the marchers got to PA Ave. Unclear what occurred prior. Important to note: The overwhelming majority of the protest has been peaceful. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/hoO320pSEB — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020

The protest then headed to in front of the White House. A protester was taken by the USSS in front of Pennsylvania Ave into an adjacent federal building. Unclear what he did.A couple men then splintered off from the group and spray painted “F*ck Trump” on the building. @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/OVwPu0PF6X — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020

Protest is growing outside the White House. Protesters chant, “Black Lives Matter, “No Justice, No Peace.” They’re outraged over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other unarmed African Americans in the United States. #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor @NBCNews @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/WCXLzzQ7uA — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) May 29, 2020

There are also a great number of protesters in Atlanta, including outside of CNN headquarters, where police cars were smashed and one police vehicle was set on fire:

CNN logo defaced in Atlanta following growing protests outside its headquarters pic.twitter.com/8i8TmumD5B — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

Glass getting broken outside the main entrance to CNN's Atlanta headquarters; protesters cheer pic.twitter.com/EToiEj5Pom — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

Scene right now outside CNN's Atlanta headquarters while protesters chant "no more police" pic.twitter.com/kbb1X3kzyU — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

Sounds like things are being thrown at the CNN center and people are running. pic.twitter.com/1yRKz6npc0 — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) May 29, 2020

Police car windows being smashed outside CNN Center HQ in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/MPq2gC2HNd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 29, 2020

Police cars getting literally destroyed in Atlanta outside the CNN Center pic.twitter.com/x5zRxZVQpb — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

Video of police car on fire in ATL protest #11Alive pic.twitter.com/Lq4MuGoQZS — Hope Ford (@hope_iam) May 30, 2020

Protests have of course continued in Minneapolis — where a curfew has been implemented tonight — in addition to large gatherings in other cities:

Thousands of people wearing masks and protesting in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/AXZgmDBq8K — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 29, 2020

A lot just popped off at the protest for George Floyd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Pepper spray, batons, and several arrests. pic.twitter.com/ZuciQA82fe — Jon Campbell (@j0ncampbell) May 29, 2020

Crowds shut down Washington Street in Boston, shouting “no justice no peace” pic.twitter.com/C8IRw78fQ2 — Zoe Greenberg (@zoegberg) May 29, 2020

Chants of “who do you serve!?” as officers in protective gear block the entrance of the police station #WBZ #Boston pic.twitter.com/wmlOzZeBfr — Nick Emmons WBZ (@NickEmmonsTV) May 29, 2020

Hundreds of demonstrators stopped traffic on San Jose freeway as protests over the death of George Floyd continue across the country. https://t.co/ct70r7vU1H pic.twitter.com/Sb5ofsuJMf — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) May 29, 2020

What a powerful scene. Protestors have shut down 101 in San Jose. LIVE NOW: #GeorgeFloydprotest https://t.co/zUV3qisuFW pic.twitter.com/4iQZzkMVNW — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 29, 2020

