WATCH: Psaki Objects When Peter Doocy Asks ‘Are You Guys Just Going To Start Blaming Putin For Everything Until The Midterms?’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki objected when Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked “Are you guys just going to start blaming Putin for everything until the midterms?”

President Joe Biden and members of his administration have been laying blame for the most recent spikes in gas prices at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s feet, calling it “Putin’s price hike.”

The president also referenced Putin in a statement addressing broader inflation numbers Thursday morning.

At Thursday’s press briefing, Doocy brought up the issue of inflation and gas prices:

MR. DOOCY: We just heard you say again, that you think inflation is going to be temporary. We’ve heard you say that it was going to be temporary since last spring. So how long do you guys think temporary is? MS. PSAKI: Well, again, Peter, I think what we do is we rely on the assessments of the Federal Reserve and of outside economic analysts who give an assessment of how long it will last. The expectations and their assessment at this point continues to be that it will moderate by the end of the year. There’s also no question that when a foreign dictator invades a foreign country and when that foreign dictator is the head of a country that is the third largest supplier of oil in the world, that that is going to have an effect. And it is. MR. DOOCY: And so to that point, inflation goes up today. The president’s statement blames the “Putin price hike.” Are you guys just going to start blaming Putin for everything until the midterms? MS. PSAKI: Well, we’ve seen the price of gas go up at least 75 cents since President Putin lined up troops on the border of Ukraine. MR. DOOCY: And last month, the statement didn’t mention the Putin price hike. It mentioned inflation because of the pandemic. Why is that? MS. PSAKI: Well, Peter, last year’s last two years, there was a global pandemic. Everyone who’s a global economist have all agreed that that has been the biggest contributor to date of inflation because of the impact on the supply chain. Obviously, global events impact the economy, the global economy, as well as global inflation. And the price hikes as a result, that have escalated over the course of time, of President Putin’s further invasion of the impact on the global markets are, of course, having an impact.

Watch above via NBC News.

