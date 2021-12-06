WATCH: Psaki Smacks Down Reporter Asking If Hunter Biden’s Laptop is Real

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki wasn’t having it Monday afternoon when a reporter asked a question about Hunter Biden’s laptop, flat out saying that the president’s son was “not an employee of the federal government” and smacking down the reporter’s repeated attempts to get an answer.

New York Post reporter Steven Nelson commented that President Joe Biden’s administration had “put out a big report today addressing corruption,” and asked about a statement from Hunter’s attorney that he had “finally divested from a Chinese investment fund controlled by state-owned entities,” inquiring about the terms of the sale.

Nelson also asked about his Post colleague Miranda Devine’s book, Laptop From Hell. “I was hoping that you could indeed confirm that the laptop is authentic and not Russian disinformation, as you seemed to suggest on Twitter last year.”

“The president’s son is not an employee of the federal government,” Psaki replied, “so I’d point you to his representatives.”

Regarding Devine’s book, Psaki bluntly said that she “neither had the time nor interest in reading the book,” before moving on to call on another reporter.

“Go ahead, Tina–” said Psaki, interrupted by Nelson calling out again. “I think I answered your question,” she said to Nelson.

“You can go to the representative of the person who’s not an employee of the federal government,” Psaki scolded, waving her pen to punctuate her words. “I think we have to move on.”

Watch the video above.

