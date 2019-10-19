WATCH: Rand Paul Gets Yelled At For ‘Republican Bullsh*t’ While Eating Lunch

In a short video posted by a senior staffer, Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul was approached by two people while eating lunch in California, one of whom became irate during the encounter and shouted “we’re not putting up with your Republican bullshit.”

Senior staffer Sergio Gor posted the video Friday evening. It features a man calmly trying to talk to the senator, saying “I’m not being rude, he’s a public official, I have a right to speak to him.”

A woman who was apparently with the first man then says, into the camera, “You just ran into two people from New York, kiddo, and we’re not putting up with your Republican bullshit!”

The man can be heard continuing to speak calmly to Senator Paul, telling him “All I am saying is that while you and I possibly, probably, don’t have much in common politically, alright? We are Americans.”

The video cuts off at that point.

Gor posted the video of the encounter, which he characterized as a “verbal assault,” on his Twitter account, writing “While having lunch with @RandPaul in California, we got verbally assaulted by these aggressive libs complaining about incivility. Check out the vid! #unhinged”.

The clip does not show the beginning or the end of the encounter.

