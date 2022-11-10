WATCH: Rapper Gillie Da Kid Gets into Heated Altercation with Law Officer at Airport Who Accused Him of Smelling Like Marijuana

Rapper Gillie Da Kid got into a heated argument with a law enforcement officer while attempting to board a flight in Dallas on Tuesday.

The video, circulating Twitter via @DailyLoud, shows the rapper being stopped by a man wearing a law badge, dressed in civilian clothes, while walking to board the plane.

According to TMZ, before the video began, the officer had stopped Gillie as he was walking the bridge to board the plane, commented that he smelled like marijuana and proceed to ask to look inside his carry on bag.

“Drugs in my bag? What you talking about? You wanna look in here?” Gillie said.

“So you searched your –” the unidentified officer began to say before Gillie cut him off.

“Look, you asked me could you search it — so I searched it for you,” Gillie replied.

“Don’t lie to the camera,” the man said.

“Don’t lie to the camera? You walked up on pick me out. Get away from me,” Gillie replied as he began to gather his things. “For what? I’m probably the richest person on this plane. Get away from me, man.”

“You smell like marijuana. It’s illegal in Texas,” the man said.

Gillie then turned back, ready to confront the man in the cowboy hat.

“Are you serious? Are you serious?” Gillie repeated

“Answer the question. Be real and don’t lie,” the officer replied.

“Be real? Who you talking to man? Be serious,” Gillie said as the man turned on his heels and began walking back up to the airport terminal.

“‘You smell like marijuana.’ What you talking about — picked the wrong one today. Huh?” Gillie said as he turned to board the plane.

Watch above via Twitter @DailyLoud.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com