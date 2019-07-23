Freshman Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib of Michigan has been under fire from President Donald Trump of late, but before entering Congress, it was Tlaib who took the fight to Trump by heckling him at a speech, and being ejected to a cry of “You’re an animal” from the audience.

Rep. Tlaib is part of the self-styled “Squad” of four progressive congresswomen whom Trump began relentlessly attacking in a series of racist tweets just over a week ago, attacks which have escalated from there.

But in 2016, it was Tlaib who went on the attack, heckling Trump at a speech to the Detroit Economic Club on August 8, 2016.

As Trump spoke, Tlaib became one of over a dozen protesters to interrupt the event, yelling at him to “give back the Purple Heart, you didn’t earn it,” and to stop setting a bad example for children.

A few days earlier, a military veteran had given his own Purple Heart medal to Trump at a rally.

As Tlaib was forcibly escorted from the speech screaming “You guys are crazy”, an audience member yelled “You’re an animal!” at Tlaib.

That same unidentified audience member also told Tlaib to “Get a job,” a rich irony given the fact that two years and three months later, she did just that by winning election to the House of Representatives.

Clips of Tlaib’s protests have been circulating widely on social media now that she and her three fellow “Squad” members are enduring more racist attacks from Trump and his supporters.

Watch the clip above.

