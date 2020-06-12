President Donald Trump is “worse” than slave-owning President Andrew Johnson, Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) said in a Friday interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan, who offered no objection.

“Anything he says, anything he promises, anything he utters out of his mouth, is, to me, just like rubbish,” Rush said. “I throw it into the garbage dump of what I call the ‘Donald Trump pathological rubbish garbage mill.’ Donald Trump doesn’t mean anything to me. He’s not a president. He’s the worst thing to happen to the American presidency.”

The 73-year-old Rush, who cofounded the Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers in the 1960s, was first elected to the House in 1993.

“He’s the worst president, including the president of Andrew Johnson … someone I would consider the worst president of the United States. But Andrew Johnson stands head and shoulders above President Donald Trump,” he added.

The slave-holding Johnson served as President Abraham Lincoln’s vice president for a month before ascending to the presidency after Lincoln’s 1865 assassination. He became the first president to be impeached by the House but survived a Senate trial by one vote in 1868.

Bolduan didn’t ask for clarification. “Congressman, thank you for coming on. You can hear the passion in your voice and in your words,” she responded.

