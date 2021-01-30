WATCH: Rep. Cori Bush Says ‘White Supremacist’ Congresswoman Marjorie Tayler Greene and Others Could Be ‘Conspiring Against Us’

Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush described a recent confrontation with QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, and said she moved her office over concerns that Greene and other “white supremacist” members of Congress could be “conspiring against us.”

Rep. Greene, on top of the recent revelations about her violent, racist, and seditionist social media posts and videos, is also among the members of Congress who refuse to wear masks or submit to security screenings in the House of Representatives.

During an extensive and intense interview on Friday night’s edition of MSNBC’s The ReidOut, Rep. Bush described to host Joy Reid, in detail, a recent confrontation with Greene over that refusal to wear a mask, which Greene filmed. Rep. Bush also lambasted members of Congress, like Rep. Lauren Boebert, who have pushed to carry firearms into the Capitol.

And toward the end of the interview, Congresswoman Bush spoke harrowingly about her decision to move her office.

“I’m here to do a job for the people of St Louis, they deserve that, and when I cannot do is continue to look over my shoulder wondering if a white supremacist in Congress by the name of Marjorie Taylor Greene, or anyone els,e because there are others, that they are doing something or conspiring against us,” Rep. Bush told Ms. Reid.

“Our focus has to be on St. Louis and the work that we can get done,” Bush continued, adding “And also my team deserves better. They should not have to come to work and have to wonder if that door is going to open, that does not have a peephole, that that door is going to open and it’s somebody that does not want to do them well.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

