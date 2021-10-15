WATCH: Reporter Asks Jen Psaki if Biden Has Called Matthew McConaughey About Running For Governor, Hilarity Ensues

Conservative reporter John Gizzi elicited laughter with a nerdtastic word choice and a question to Jen Psaki about actor Matthew McConaughey’s gubernatorial prospects.

At Thursday’s White House briefing, Newsmax correspondent Gizzi introduced an impressive word when he noted, of President Joe Biden, that “Going back to his days as Senator and Vice President, the President has worked sedulously as a party leader and Democratic…”

“Sedulously,” a smiling Psaki repeated, as did another reporter.

“Ed O’Keefe is very impressed with that word, as am I,” Psaki said.

Gizzi then ramped up the levity by asking “Is he following the race for governor of Texas? And has he called Matthew McConaughey and urged him to run for governor?”

Amid guffaws from the press, a broadly-smiling Psaki replied “I can confirm there have been no calls to Matthew McConaughey from this office that I am aware of or tracking.”

Psaki added:

Of course, the President sees his role as governing the country, leading the country, unifying the country. He is also the leader of the Democratic Party. He’s been in politics — involved in politics for quite some time. Some might say he’s a pretty good retail politician, so I can assure you he is following everything happening out there quite closely.

Following Psaki’s response, several reporters could be heard intoning the actor’s famous line from the film Dazed and Confused: “All right, all right, all right.”

There has been intense speculation for months that McConaughey may challenge incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott, speculation that the actor has done little to quash.

Watch above via C-Span.

