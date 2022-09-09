The sheriff of Clark County, Nevada was asked by a reporter on Friday if former President Donald Trump was in any way to blame after a local journalist was murdered this week.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported one of its own journalists, Jeff German, was stabbed to death Wednesday outside of his Las Vegas home.

The paper noted Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, a Democrat German had written extensively about while chronicling “public wrongdoing,” has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Review-Journal reported:

The stunning development came a day after Las Vegas police asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the case. An early morning search of Telles’ home on Wednesday provided the first indication that the Friday killing might be related to German’s work exposing public wrongdoing. The investigative reporter was pursuing a potential follow-up story about Telles in the weeks before he was killed.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo updated the public about the homicide Friday at a press conference.

One reporter noted the presser was probably not an “appropriate” time to talk about “politics.”

Lombardo responded, “So why are we talking politics then?”

The reporter proceeded to ask Lombardo, “Do you condemn former President Trump’s normalization of violence against journalists?”

The sheriff responded:

I think this is probably an inappropriate venue to speculate on that, or opine on that. I think it needs to be stated and noted that it is troublesome because it is a journalist, and we expect journalism to be open and transparent and a watchdog for government. And when people take it upon themselves to create harm associated with that profession, I think it’s very important that we put all eyes on and address the case appropriately, such as we did in this case.

Watch above, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

