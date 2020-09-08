Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden got a big laugh from a local reporter when he zinged President Donald Trump over the now-infamous incident in which Trump struggled to make his way down a ramp at the West Point commencement.

Biden sat for a trio of local interviews in Pennsylvania to start the week, including Harrisburg’s WHTM ABC27. The former VP got a big laugh from interviewer Dennis Owens as the interview wound down, and Owens asked about the Trump campaign’s attacks on Biden’s fitness.

“The Trump campaign’s ads have suggested you’ve lost a step or two. What’s your response to that?” Owens asked.

With a smile evident even behind a coronavirus mask, Biden replied “Look at how he steps and look at how I step.”

Owens let out a laugh as Biden continued, “Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. Okay? Come on.”

Biden went on to add that “it’s a legitimate question to ask. It’s a legitimate question to ask of both of us. Thank God my health is good, but I’m a great respecter of fate, I realize anything can happen to anybody at any age anytime, but I promise you, I would not be running less I was in very good health, I work out every morning, and I am in relatively good shape, as my mother would say, ‘knock on wood.'”

Trump’s struggle with that ramp became an instant viral sensation that took on new life when Trump made several attempts to explain the incident in great detail, then followed that up with a demonstration of water-drinking acumen.

