WATCH: Reporter On Location Live At Exact Moment Hurricane Idalia Knocks Out Electricity In Florida Town — ‘We Just Lost Power!’

A perfectly timed live television shot managed to capture the exact moment Hurricane Idalia knocked out power in Chiefland, Florida.

Forrest Saunders, the Capitol reporter for WTXL, ABC’s local Tallahassee affiliate, was in Chiefland to report on the storm’s impact. Chiefland is about 40 miles west of Gainesville and about 30 miles northeast from Cedar Key, the Gulf Coast island town that suffered massive storm surge flooding.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Saunders posted a short video showing his reporting team driving to Chiefland as they were “pulling back from Cedar Key for safety” as the rain continued to pour.

Near Chiefland— roads aren’t great. We’re pulling back from Cedar Key for safety. pic.twitter.com/nYIj3lb1L6 — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) August 30, 2023

The wind and rain might have been a bit less intense in Chiefland, but that didn’t stop Idalia from knocking out the power there — and it was all broadcast live by WTXL’s cameras.

As Saunders was giving viewers the latest updates on the storm, all the lights — including the streetlights, lights on the businesses behind him, and even the station’s own light for his shot — all went dark.

One of the best timed live shots I've seen 😟 #HurricaneIdalia #Idalia #poweroutage This is our Capital reporter covering storm conditions in Chiefland. pic.twitter.com/pbfBYQBRmu — Elizabeth Copeland (@EKCopelandwx) August 30, 2023

“We just lost power!” Saunders exclaimed. “Now, you just saw the power go out. If you can’t see me, I apologize, but that just happened.”

Saunders reassured viewers they would be safe and told the Tallahassee on-air anchors he was sending it back to them while his team tried to rig up a working light. His colleague, meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland, posted the video as “[o]ne of the best timed live shots I’ve seen.”

Saunders’ usual beat is covering the state government news in Tallahassee, not major weather events. He referenced this in a tweet quoting Copeland with the comment, “I prefer a political tempest.”

I prefer a political tempest https://t.co/SU22lwcmbb — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) August 30, 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis experienced a similar, but shorter, power disruption Wednesday morning when the power flickered during one of his press conferences, as shown in a video tweeted by WFLA reporter Libbey Dean.

Watch the video clips above, via WTXL and WFLA.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com