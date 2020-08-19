WATCH: Reporter Shouts Trump Bounty Question as Kayleigh McEnany Ends Briefing After 16 Minutes

At least one member of the White House press corps is not ready to move on from President Donald Trump’s inaction over alleged Russian bounties on the lives of American soldiers.

It has been three weeks since Trump made the bombshell admission that he didn’t raised the issue of bounties on U.S. soldiers serving in Afghanistan when he spoke with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and then dismissed the intelligence reports as “another Russia hoax.”

But on Wednesday, as White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ended her briefing after just 16 minutes of questions from reporters, Playboy correspondent and CNN contributor Brian Karem tried again to raise the issue.

“When will the president do something about bounties on American soldiers?” Karem shouted as McEnany walked away from the podium.

But the issue is likely to come up again, sooner rather than later. Trump will be holding a press briefing later in the afternoon, and while Karem doesn’t often get called on, he’s known for shouting out questions.

And earlier in the day, CNN anchor Jake Tapper tweeted a photo of himself in the briefing room.

But Tapper wasn’t at McEnany’s briefing, which means he might be there for Trump’s. Tapper is a strong advocate for U.S. troops, particularly in Afghanistan, and has been sharply critical both of Trump for his handling of the bounty intel and the media for failing to press on the issue.

