WATCH: Reporter Weirdly Asks Psaki What Biden Administration Will Do to Honor Covid Dead — Other Than Memorial They Just Did Last Night

There was an odd moment at Tuesday’s White House daily briefing when a reporter noted Monday night’s memorial to the 500,000 Americans killed by the coronavirus, but then asked what else the administration was thinking of doing to honor the dead.

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff participated in a moving ceremony Monday night to mark the grim milestone, during which President Biden spoke poignantly about the loss of life so far.

That apparently wasn’t enough for one reporter, the AP’s Josh Boak, who asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki, “You’ve been asked repeatedly about how we should properly memorialize the deaths from the coronavirus, after last night’s service, has this administration given any more thought in terms of how to honor the dead?”

“Well first, I don’t know, I watched last night and I’m pretty, you know, I’ve seen a lot of presidential events and I found myself getting choked up when I watched the events happening on the television screen in my office last night,” Psaki said.

She went on to add that Biden and VP Harris “will continue to look for ways to memorialize the lives that have been lost, and remember the families,” and that “the best memorial we could offer to those who have lost their lives to Covid is to end this pandemic, and reduce the number of others who would otherwise perish, and the number of families who will be impacted. And that’s our focus now.”

Psaki added that “when we have this crisis behind us, … we will consult broadly on the proper way to mark this horrible loss of life, and certain we’re openly to that. But at this point in time our focus is on the pandemic and saving lives.”

Then-President Trump, in September, said of the death toll that it “is what it is,” and in his last weeks in office, called the death toll “fake news.”

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]