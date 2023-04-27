WATCH: Reporters Bombard White House Guests — Even Angelina Jolie — With Biden Reelection Questions At State Dinner

Reporters peppered White House guests — including Angelina Jolie — with questions about President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign as they arrived for the State Dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Hours after a newsmaking joint press conference, President Biden hosted President Yoon for a state dinner Wednesday night — the second state dinner of Biden’s presidency, the other being December’s fete for French President Emmanuel Macron.

One noteworthy highlight of the evening was the performance of “American Pie” which included a guest verse by Yoon, who is a big-time fan of the song. He wowed the crowd and Biden, who exclaimed, “I had no damn idea you could sing!”

But before the dinner began, reporters bombarded arriving celebrities and guests — like Jolie and her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Wilmington Mayor Michael Purzycki, Meena Harris, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, and more — with questions about Biden’s reelection campaign, which officially launched this week.

Here are a few of them, via pool reports:

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Britainy Beshear. Gov. Beshear: “This is our first state dinner. Very excited.” Asked if he’ll campaign with POTUS: “But this next year, I’m up for election in 2023. And that race is certainly not going to be over what’s going on in the White House but going on in the houses around Kentucky.” More: “Our race is going to be very personal. It’s going to be about a three year record that we have with Kentuckians.” Wilmington Mayor Michael Purzycki on how he’ll be involved in POTUS re-elect: “Anyway he wants me to.” Former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, on if the Chicago Dem convention will go well: “Of course it will.” Meena Harris, niece of VP Harris, asked how she’ll help the re-elect: “Just supporting when I can.” Sen. Tammy Duckworth said POTUS called her Saturday and asked her to serve as a co-chair of his reelection campaign. Asked what POTUS needs to do to combat questions on his age: “Continue to deliver for American people as he has done all along.” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, on how the POTUS re-election will go: “A lot of hard work but he’s going to win.” Angelina Jolie arrived in a white dress with her son Maddox. She didn’t answer any questions. Maddox was asked about his visit to Seoul and said it was “great.”

Reporters asked Jolie a number of questions, including one about the reelection bid, but she just smiled. Her son briefly answered questions about South Korea.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

