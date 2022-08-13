WATCH: Reporters Bust Out Laughing at Nancy Pelosi’s Answer to ‘Is Trump a Crook?’

Reporters cracked up laughing at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi‘s response to the question “Was this President [Donald Trump] a crook?”

On Friday, Speaker Pelosi held a press conference, at which she took a raft of questions about the ever-deepening scandal around the FBI raid at Trump’s Mar-a-lago resort home, which Trump and many Republicans responded to by waging a campaign to baselessly smear the FBI, which appears to have been the motivation for an attack on an FBI headquarters in Cincinnati that was carried out by a supporter of Trump — 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer — who was angry about the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

But there was a moment of levity toward the end, when Pelosi sidestepped one reporter who wanted to ask about the attack in favor of another reporter who’d been quicker on the draw.

The reporter began by suggesting that Speaker Pelosi has been “reticent about characterizing” Trump — then asked her “Was this President a crook?”:

Speaker Pelosi. Yes, sir? Q. Can I ask about the attack in Ohio against the FBI, Madam Speaker? It appears that – Speaker Pelosi. This gentleman was recognized. I’m sorry. Go ahead. Q. There was enough concern apparently for a search warrant to be granted at Trump’s residence. This is not by any stretch his first go‑around, his first brush with the law. He’s no longer in office, and you’ve been sort of reticent about characterizing – him. Speaker Pelosi. Me? I have been reticent? Who has been more than I? Okay. [Laughter] Q. Was this President a crook? Speaker Pelosi. Excuse me? Q. Was this President a crook? Speaker Pelosi. A crook? Why don’t we take your question? [Laughter] Q. Feel free to respond to my colleague.

Speaker Pelosi has not, in fact, been reticent about slamming Trump, although she has repeatedly refused to say his name as a form of mockery.

Watch above via Reuters.

