WATCH: Reporters Laugh As Announcer Butchers Mika Brzezinski’s Name At Biden State Dinner

Reporters laughed after the White House announcer butchered Mika Brzezinski’s name as she arrived for the State Dinner — but not how you might expect.

President Joe Biden welcomed president of France Emmanuel Macron for the first state dinner of the Biden presidency Thursday night, although the two recently bonded at the G20. President and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden also hosted the Macrons for a private dinner Wednesday night at Fiola Mare, an Italian seafood restaurant on the Georgetown waterfront.

C-SPAN cameras caught the arrivals to the dinner, including an awkward exchange between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and a reporter who asked how it feels to dine with Hunter Biden even as his party prepares to investigate President Biden’s only surviving son:

REPORTER: You’re going to be at a dinner with Hunter Biden today. How does that feel knowing that many people in your caucus want to investigate him? LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY: Well, I’m at dinner with my mom. So I’m going to have a great time.

Less awkward but more funny was the entrance of Brzezinski and co-host (of Morning Joe and their marriage) Joe Scarborough. The arrivals announcer mispronounced Brzezinski’s name — but not her rather complicated last name.

After announcing “Mr. Joe Scarborough, Morning Joe,” the announcer said “Miss Micah Brzezinski,” eliciting laughter from the reporters covering the event and probably delighting Nahum and Habakkuk up in heaven somewhere.

“Hi, Micah!” one of the reporters joked as the couple entered, all smiles.

“What’s it like to get this invite, guys? Tell us the story!” another reporter asked.

“I’ll come out… yeah, I’ll bring all the dirt out!” Scarborough joked as he and Mika headed into the dinner.

The dinner was a star-studded affair, with government luminaries from both parties, media figures, and other celebrities in attendance.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

