WATCH: Reporters Pepper Biden on WH Lawn About Tyre Nichols — And ‘Potential Violence’ Over Body Cam Video

Reporters peppered President Joe Biden with questions about Tyre Nichols — and “potential violence” over body cam video of the deadly beating by police that ended his life.

Nichols died on Jan. 10 after allegedly being beaten by Memphis Police Department officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop. On Thursday, five officers were charged with murder in the case. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced the charges against former officers Emmit Martin III, Justin Smith, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Desmond Mills — all of whom were fired a week ago.

Shortly before the release of the horrific video evidence of the beating, Biden spoke to reporters on the White House lawn as he boarded Marine One:

Q Talk to us about Tyre Nichols, Mr. President.

THE PRESIDENT: Yes. I spoke with Tyre’s mother and expressed my condolences, and told her that I was going to be making the case to the Congress to pass the George Floyd Act. We should get this under control. I can only do so much in an executive order at a federal level.

And — and the prayers — I was really pleased that she called for no — peaceful protests, no — no violence, no movement at all. And so, I — you know, I spoke with her about, I don’t know, 10, 15 minutes. And —

Q How concerned are you, sir, about the violence and the potential for that?

THE PRESIDENT: Well — well, I am. I’m — I’m obviously very concerned about it. But I think she has made a very strong plea. She’s obviously in enormous pain.

She talked about, as you heard her when she spoke publicly — but she also talked about how — how she didn’t know what she was going to do. And I told her that — that it — that — I told her I had some idea of what that loss was like and that although it’s impossible to believe now, the time will come when his memory brings a smile before a tear. And she said she already is thinking about what — what he would want her to do, which is — which is very positive. So —

Q What is at stake tonight, sir, with the nation watching this video tape and what could happen? What is at stake?

THE PRESIDENT: What’s at stake is, first of all, innocent people’s lives, number one.

Number two, it has a lot to say and do with the image of America. It has a lot to do with whether or not we are the country we say we are — that we’re a country of law and order and means by which we can peacefully protest and let the courts make their judgments.

Thank you very much.