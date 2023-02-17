WATCH: Republican Congressman Drinks ‘Public Water’ From East Palestine to Show It’s Safe After Toxic Chemical Release

Republican Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX) put out a video on his social media on Thursday evening, aiming at counteracting fears of contamination of the public drinking water in East Palestine, Ohio after a train derailment led to the release of toxic chemicals near the community.

“Hello, folks. Here. Here I am. I’m in Palestine, in Ohio, here with the train derailment. Had great meetings with Norfolk Southern, had an opportunity to speak with the mayor, EPA officials,” Nehls began, adding:

We talk about the issues that the people that the 4,800 residents are faced with here in East Palestine as it relates to water and or air quality. The air quality is fine right now. And the water, the drinking water within this municipality is safe to drink. They have a water treatment facility. They’ve tested the water. There are no issues with the public water in the city. I’m here in front of this little cafe I had and pull a little water out of their tapper and I’m going to drink it.

Nehls then drank a glass of water.

“The fire chief. Everybody says the water is clean to drink in the municipality, to drink the water. If you have a private well, if you don’t have city utilities, you have a private well, they are recommending that you drink bottled water while they are testing your individual well. But as it relates to public water here in the city of East Palestine, the little community here, it’s safe to drink. Thank you.,” concluded the congressman.

Fox News anchor Dana Perino highlighted the toll fear and uncertainty surrounding the safety of the area is continuing to take on residents this week.

“I don’t know if the problem is at the state level, but with the–but I did feel that the EPA administrator understood but doesn’t know how to deal with is the lack of trust from the community about the data,” Perino said this week.

Perino recalled an interview she had on Wednesday with a local woman who voiced her concern over simply simpling bathing her children, “But when the woman said she was afraid to bathe her children, that really struck home to me because I don’t know how that fear leaves.”

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) urged Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) to declare a disaster on Thursday, insisting the recovery would require additional resources.

“A man-made disaster of this scale, scope, and significance necessitates a response and deployment of resources that are commensurate in scale and scope,” Brown said in a statement. “I’m grateful for all that the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, local fire fighters, and local law enforcement have done to respond to this unprecedented disaster, but it’s critical we act quickly to supplement those efforts. Additional federal resources can and should play a critical role in helping our fellow Ohioans get back on their feet and ensure that their community is a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”

