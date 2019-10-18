WATCH: Republican Group Airing BRUTAL Anti-Trump Ad Calling Out ‘Corruption’ During Fox & Friends

An ant-Trump Republican group is airing an absolutely brutal ad knocking President Donald Trump’s decision to hold the next G7 summit at his own resort, and they’re hitting Trump where it hurts: on Fox & Friends.

A group called “Republicans for the Rule of Law” cut an ad pegged to Thursday’s announcement that the next G7 Summit will be held at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

The spot — entitled “The G7: The President’s Latest Corruption Scandal” — begins with Trump’s promise to put American workers first, and a narrator who notes “Since Trump has been president, the only thing he has put first is his own interests.”

The ad features news clips about that announcement, as well as those featuring Vice President Mike Pence’s stay at Trump’s Doonbeg resort, the controversy surrounding the Air Force’s use of an airport near Trump’s Scotland resort, and the doubling of initiation fees at Mar a Lago following Trump’s victory.

According to The Huffington Post, the ad was set to air in the Washington, DC area during Trump’s favorite morning show:

The 67-second ad will air on Fox News in the Washington, D.C., area on Monday during the widely watched morning show “Fox & Friends.” It will also appear on the conservative network’s digital platforms.

On Friday morning, Fox News confirmed the details of the ad buy to Mediaite, noting that it was purchased through a local television operator.

Watch the ad above, via Republicans for the Rule of Law.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]