WATCH: Republican Ron Johnson Bitterly Complains To Newsmax Chuck Todd ‘Happy To Insult Me’ Every Chance He Gets

Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson bitterly complained to Newsmax about NBC News host Chuck Todd, whom he said is “happy to insult me” than any anchor he’s ever seen, and relived his last attack from Todd 2 years ago.

Sen. Johnson and Todd had an extensive and extremely heated exchange this weekend on NBC’s Meet the Press, which prompted Johnson to complain at least twice on Fox News.

On Monday night’s edition of Newsmax TV’s Rob Schmitt Tonight, Sen. Johnson complained some more, accused Todd of being the happiest and most insulting anchor in media, and cited his last encounter with Todd — two years ago:

ROB SCHMITT: Chuck Todd saying with a straight face that you exist in a partisan media cocoon while you have the guts to go on his show, and saying that media bias is, trying to write off media bias as just a part of your identity, something that you’ve dreamed up for political advantage as if it’s not real. I couldn’t believe that moment. SENATOR RON JOHNSON: Well, it is pretty insulting. I don’t recall another supposedly major news anchor insulting a U.S. Senator, the way he, you know, is happy to insult me time and time again. I mean, this is just basically a replay of the last time I was on the show two years ago when we had a very similar type of encounter. And again, all I’m trying to do is I’m, I’m trying to uncover the truth. But what the mainstream media doesn’t want to talk about is, for example, the corruption within the FBI.

Johnson is correct; Todd was very aggressive in their last interview, calling the senator, along with then-President Donald Trump, an “arsonist” over his support for Trump’s election lies. That interview took place on January 3, 2021:

And similarly, Johnson went on Fox News the next day to complain about Todd.

