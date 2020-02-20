Roger Stone was greeted with jeers and heckling as he entered a federal courtroom in Washington D.C. Thursday morning for sentencing after being found guilty of seven counts including witness tampering and lying to Congress.

The notorious and ostensibly self-described dirty trickster — and once President Richard Nixion ally turned President Donald Trump 2016 campaign sideman — could face anywhere from seven to nine years in prison.

NEW: Roger Stone arrives at a DC courthouse for expected sentencing on his conviction for witness tampering and lying to Congress. A few onlookers yelled “Traitor!” at him as entered the building. https://t.co/AVTtUPvjgI pic.twitter.com/Ywwg5VvLoR — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) February 20, 2020

Onlookers yelled “traitor” as Stone, and his wife entered the courtroom. One activist staged outside the courtroom even went as far as to display an oversized inflatable rat outside the venue.

Good morning from the federal courthouse in DC and our continuing coverage of the 2016 presidential election. Roger Stone’s sentencing hearing begins at 10 am. pic.twitter.com/pdWxGCczwh — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 20, 2020

So @TrueFactsStated set up a giant Trump rat for Stone to walk by on his way in. pic.twitter.com/E9FcEYf1So — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) February 20, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]