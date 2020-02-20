comScore

Watch Roger Stone Get Heckled With Taunts of ‘Traitor’ As He Enters Courthouse For Sentencing

By Zachary PetrizzoFeb 20th, 2020, 9:33 am

Roger Stone was greeted with jeers and heckling as he entered a federal courtroom in Washington D.C. Thursday morning for sentencing after being found guilty of seven counts including witness tampering and lying to Congress.

The notorious and ostensibly self-described dirty trickster — and once President Richard Nixion ally turned President Donald Trump 2016 campaign sideman —  could face anywhere from seven to nine years in prison.

Onlookers yelled “traitor” as Stone, and his wife entered the courtroom. One activist staged outside the courtroom even went as far as to display an oversized inflatable rat outside the venue.

 

 

 

