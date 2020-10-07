Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel defended the White House’s safety protocols despite an extensive Covid-19 outbreak that has infected dozens of people connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle, as she herself was quarantining at home after a positive coronavirus test.

Speaking with Fox News’ Bill Hemmer on Wednesday afternoon, McDaniel insisted that she had been infected by a family member, and chose not to travel to the presidential debate last Tuesday. She said she tested positive one day later.

“I got my positive test on Wednesday, I have been quarantining since,” she explained, before confirming that she had not attended the Rose Garden rollout of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination. That public event featured little mask wearing and social distancing and has been suspected of being a “super spreader” event.

“You were at the Trump Hotel the night before for a fundraiser. Do you think that is a possibility?” Hemmer pressed, since closely-packed indoor events are known for high transmissibility.

“I don’t,” McDaniel said. “I tested negative that Thursday and Friday. Nobody at that event including any of the RNC staff I was with that day had tested positive.”

“Why do you think 34 people connected to the White House, the president and the First Lady, between the White House and the campaign, how did this go so wrong?” Hemmer said, following up.

“I think is a novel virus that is incredibly contagious,” McDaniel offered up. “We will recognize this is something we have never seen before. We will get through this together with our president leading the way.”

“You spent a lot of time in the White House. Do you think there is a hole in the system there now?” Hemmer pushed again.

“I don’t. I think they have been testing. They have been using the PPE,” McDaniel claimed, despite repeated, widespread evidence of little mask wearing or social distancing inside the White House over the past few months and the recent reports that Trump has not been tested everyday for the virus. “The president said we can balance our lives and wear the PPE and the masks and get therapeutics up and run and this warp speed vaccine, but we have to live our lives. That’s where most Americans are. We have to move forward fighting this virus together.”

The still-infected Trump went further than just calling for “balance” on Monday, however, and instead dismissed the pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans by saying “don’t be afraid of Covid.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

