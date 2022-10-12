WATCH: Sandy Hook Families React as Stunning $965 Million Verdict Against Alex Jones is Read Aloud in Court

A jury has issued a massive, nearly one billion dollar verdict against Alex Jones in a defamation suit filed by multiple families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The verdict, read aloud in the courtroom Wednesday afternoon, included separate damages for the defamation and slander committed by Jones and the emotional distress it caused each individual plaintiff, to be paid by Jones and Free Speech Systems LLC, the company that produces his InfoWars show.

Jones had already been found liable in a default judgment, for his repeated failures to comply with discovery procedures, for his comments accusing the victims of being a part of a government hoax. His false claims including accusing the 20 children and 8 adults who were killed in the shooting of being “actors” faking their deaths. The families were subjected to years of harassment, threats, and other abuse from Jones’ audience as a result of his defamatory claims.

The damages awarded to each plaintiff were read aloud in two separate categories for the “defamation and slander damages” and the “emotional distress damages,” and a total announced for each plaintiff. The specific amounts, which totaled $965 million all together, were as follows:

Robert Parker, father of Emilie Parker: defamation and slander damages $60 million, emotional distress $60 million, for a total of $120 million. David Wheeler, father of Benjamin Wheeler: defamation and slander damages $25 million, emotional distress $30 million, for a total of $55 million. Francine Wheeler, mother of Benjamin Wheeler: defamation and slander damages $24 million, emotional distress $30 million, for a total of $54 million. Jacqueline Barden, mother of Daniel Barden: defamation and slander damages $10 million, emotional distress $18.8 million, for a total of $28.8 million. Mark Barden, father of Daniel Barden: defamation and slander damages $25 million, emotional distress $32.6 million, for a total of $57.6 million. Nicole Hockley, mother of Dylan Hockley: defamation and slander damages $32 million, emotional distress $41.6 million, for a total of $73.6 million. Ian Hockley, father of Dylan Hockley: defamation and slander damages $38 million, emotional distress $43.6 million, for a total of $81.6 million. Jennifer Hensel, representing the estate of Jeremy Richman, the father who died by suicide of Arielle Richman: defamation and slander damages $21 million, emotional distress $31 million, for a total of $52 million. Donna Soto, mother of teacher Victoria Soto: defamation and slander damages $18 million, emotional distress $30 million, for a total of $48 million. Carlee Soto-Parisi, sister of teacher Victoria Soto: defamation and slander damages $30 million, emotional distress $36 million, for a total of $66 million. Carlos Soto, brother of teacher Victoria Soto: defamation and slander damages $18.6 million, emotional distress $39 million, for a total of $57.6 million. Jillian Soto-Marino, sister of teacher Victoria Soto: defamation and slander damages $30 million, emotional distress $38.8 million, for a total of $68.8 million. William Aldenberg, FBI agent and first responder: defamation and slander damages $45 million, emotional distress $45 million, for a total of $90 million. Erica Lafferty, daughter of principal Dawn Hochsprung: defamation and slander damages $18 million, emotional distress $58 million, for a total of $76 million. William Sherlach, widower of school psychologist Mary Sherlach: defamation and slander damages $9 million, emotional distress $27 million, for a total of $36 million.

The plaintiffs could be seen crying as the verdicts were read aloud, with several putting their heads in their hands and visibly shaking.

Jones faces additional liability in this case for punitive damages, which Connecticut law caps at attorneys’ fees and costs, and a separate punitive damages claim under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act (CUTPA), according to CNN.

In August, a Texas jury awarded the parents of Jesse Lewis, a six-year-old who died at Sandy Hook, $4.1 million in compensatory damages and $45.2 million in punitive damages. One more lawsuit is still pending against Jones in Austin, Texas.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

