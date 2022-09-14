WATCH: Schumer Relishes Jeers As He Lashes Out at ‘MAGA Republicans’ Over National Abortion Ban

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer practically drooled as he elicited jeers from a crowd by lashing out at Republicans over their proposed ban on abortions at 15 weeks into pregnancy.

Schumer was the opening act for President Joe Biden Tuesday at an event that the White House billed as “An Event Celebrating the Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act,” which passed without a single GOP vote.

But Schumer devoted part of his remarks to slamming Republicans over a new national abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham rolled out earlier in the day. And as he lashed out at “MAGA Republicans” over the bill, Schumer relished the jeers from the crowd, egging them on by nodding and gesticulating:

Whoa! Look at this crowd. So this is a great and celebratory day. Thank you, Mr. President, for inviting us to the White House. Thank you to Vice President Harris, Speaker Pelosi, and all of my great colleagues. I want to thank all of you for being here. Is New York, in the house? All right! It is such a pleasure to be here. We’re here to talk about things that matter to families: lowering costs, creating jobs, and helping them make ends meet. What are the MAGA Republicans doing over in the Capitol today? Introducing national bans on abortion! (Crowd jeers, Schumer nods, makes encouraging hand gestures) Just unbelievable! Now, the day the president the day President Biden took office and Democrats assume the majority in the Senate, I promised we would work with him to tackle the biggest challenges facing our country today. We’re here to affirm that the promises Democrats made are now promises Democrats have kept. And we are going to keep going!

Graham’s bill would ban all abortions after 15 weeks, with conditional exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and risk to the life of the mother.

