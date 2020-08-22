comScore

WATCH: Sen. Martha McSally Tells Voters to ‘Fast’ and Give Her Their Meal Money, Gets Roasted on Twitter

By Tommy ChristopherAug 22nd, 2020, 10:02 am

Republican Arizona Senator Martha McSally suggested that her supporters “fast” so they could donate the meal money to her campaign, which resulted in a social media barbecue of epic proportions.

On Friday, the Arizona Democratic Party tweeted a news report that featured audio of McSally — who has consistently trailed her Democratic challenger, astronaut Mark Kelly — telling supporters “Anybody can give, I’m not ashamed to ask, to invest. If you can give a dollar, five dollars, if you can fast a meal and give what that would be…”

That tweet quickly went viral, but the story really got cooking when super-Tweeter Yashar Ali posted it.

The reactions were not great for McSally, although some did point out that her appeal had religious overtones. It didn’t help.

She even drew a rebuke from The Fonz himself.

Watch McSally’s plea above via KTVK.

