WATCH: Senate Chamber Openly Laughs at Trump Defense Lawyer van der Veen Call for Depositions in his ‘Phil-E-Delphia’ Office

Mike van der Veen elicited a big laugh from Senate Democrats sitting before him during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Unfortunately for the criminal defense attorney, the laughter was not offered with him, but at him.

At issue is whether or not witnesses should be deposed in the trial to assess whether or not Trump is guilty of inciting the deadly insurrection led by his supporters on the Capitol on January 6th.

A bombshell report surfaced Friday night that sourced a number of GOP members of Congress revealed a phone call between Trump and House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, in which Trump is said to have pushed back on calling support for Capitol Police getting swarmed by a base of crazed Trump supporters convinced the election and had been stolen and looking to, among other things, hang Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump is said to have told McCarthy on that call “I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”

As a result, the question of calling witnesses has come up, to which van der Veen replied by threatening to depose his own witnesses, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“And not by zoom. None of these depositions should be done by zoom,” he added. “These depositions should be done in person, in my office, in Philadelphia. That’s where we should be done.”

At this point, the room erupted with laughter, which caught the Trump defense lawyer off guard.

“I don’t know how many civil lawyers are here, but that’s the way it works, folks,” he explained. “If you want somebody’s deposition, you send a notice of deposition and they appear at the place where the notice says. That’s civil process. I don’t know why you’re laughing. It is civil process. That’s the way lawyers do it. We send notices of deposition.”

Watch above via CNN.

