Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) appeared for a joint interview on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday and made the rare move of endorsing each other – despite being in different political parties.

“I’m endorsing my dear friend Lisa Murkowski. Alaska could only be so lucky to have her continue to serve them,” Manchin told Jake Tapper after the CNN anchor noted Manchin had endorsed Republican Sen. Susan Collins (R-MN) in 2020.

“It’s hypocritical to basically work with a person day-in and day-out, and then when they’re in a cycle, you’re supposed to be against them because they have an R or D by their name,” Manchin explained.

Later in the interview, after a lengthy discussion about the need for more bipartisan outreach, Murkowski said she would endorse Manchin if he chose to seek reelection in 2024.

Tapper asked Murkowski, who is facing a Trump-backed primary challenger in conservative Alaska if it is “uncomfortable” to rebuke her party on issues like the Jan. 6 committee.

Murkowski said it can be “uncomfortable” but explained “you’ve got to be comfortable enough in who you are and who you represent and why you’re here. I’m not here to be the representative of the Republican party. I’m here to be the representative for Alaskan people, and I take that charge very, very seriously.”

Murkowski is facing Kelly Tshibaka in the GOP primary who Trump praised as a “fighter who stands for Alaska values and America First. She is MAGA all the way, pro-energy, strong on the Border, tough on Crime and totally supports our Military and our great Vets. Kelly is a powerful supporter of the Second Amendment and JOBS!”

Trump has also strong-armed Alaska’s sitting governor, Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), to only accept his endorsement for reelection on the condition that he will not support Murkowski’s reelection bid.

Murkowski’s campaign gladly accepted Manchin’s endorsement, saying in a statement:

We welcome Senator Manchin’s endorsement and appreciate his support of Lisa’s re-election campaign. This endorsement proves that Lisa has earned the respect of her colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and reinforces that she will work with anyone from either party to advance Alaska’s priorities and deliver big wins for our state.

