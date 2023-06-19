WATCH: Singer Bebe Rexha Clocked in the Head By a Fan Who Threw a Cell Phone at Her In the Middle of a Concert

Bebe Rexha was forced to get three stitches on her left eyebrow after being clocked in the head by a fan’s cell phone during a concert in Manhattan.

The singer was mid-song on Sunday at The Rooftop at Pier 17 when a phone was launched from the crowd, hitting Rexha straight in the head.

Bebe Rexha gets hit by phone in the face on stage pic.twitter.com/AJ1Xj7NtfR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 19, 2023

Rexha promptly fell to her knees before being escorted backstage by her team to access her injuries. The concert ended shortly after when Rexha was transported to the hospital to receive stitches.

According to ABC 7 NY, a concertgoer named Nicolas Malvagna was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with assault. He’s expected to be arraigned on Monday.

Bebe Rexha shows her injury from the cell phone attack. Her attacker has been arrested and charged with assault. pic.twitter.com/Q59WajNHxz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2023

She later posted pictures and videos on her TikTok showing off her bandages and bruised eye, singing along to her hit song I’m Good.

“I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright,” Rexha mouthed as she pulled down her sunglasses to reveal her injuries.

The Manhattan concert was just one stop on the singers “BEST F*N NIGHT OF MY LIFE” tour. There have been no announcements made on how the incident will impact future concert dates.

