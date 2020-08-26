WATCH: Son of Man Killed in New Zealand Mosque Shooting Calls Gunman a ‘Maggot’ Before Flipping Him Off in Court

Ahad Nabi, the son of Haji Mohemmed Daoud Nabi, who was killed during the 2019 New Zealand mosque shooting, flipped off white-supremacist gunman Brenton Tarrant in Hight Court at Christchurch this week — calling him a “maggot” and a” gutless character of a person.”

Survivors and family members of victims appeared in court this week for a four-day sentence hearing. The 29-year-old Australian terrorist is being sentenced on 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder, and a terror charge for his attack on Al Noor Mosque.

Haji Mohemmed Daoud Nabi opened the door to the gunman, greeting him with the words “hello, brother,” before he was shot and killed moments later. His last words have since become the movie title for a film by Moez Masoud on the terrorist attack.

Ahad Nabi did not hold back while speaking in court, calling the terrorist “trash” who should be “buried in a landfill” for killing his father and 41 other victims.

He praised his father throughout his address and called him a martyr who has returned to God — noting that Tarrant could hurt him, but never really take him away.

“I do not forgive you for what you have done, but while you are in prison you will come to reality, that you are now in hell and only the fire awaits you,” he added.

He later called him a “gutless character of a person” for shooting at defenseless people who were not expecting an attack.

“Your wishes to make this world a human cult of one color but you will never succeed,” he added, pointing to his white supremacy. “There is nothing heroic about shooting people from behind, and people not having a chance of defending themselves.”

“I ask for you, Your Honour, that this scum of the world never be allowed to walk free from prison in his life-time, to never be able to set an example for those who follow in his steps,” he said. “Now coming back to this maggot, I would like to say my 71-year-old dad would’ve broke you in half if you challenged him in a fight. But you are weak. A sheep with a wolf’s jacket on for only 10 minutes of your whole life.”

He then told Tarrant that he has remained strong despite the attack, adding that it made him even stronger, before he flashed both middle fingers as he finished his statement.

