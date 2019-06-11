WATCH: Sparks Fly on House Floor After Dem Reads Scathing Letter Against Trump and His ‘Racist,’ ‘Dumb’ Supporters

Ohio Democratic Congresswoman Marcia Fudge got into it with Republican Larry Bucshon of Indiana after Fudge read a scathing letter from a constituent that called President Donald Trump and his supporters, among other things, “racist” and “dumb.”

During Tuesday’s “Morning Hour” speeches in the House of Representatives, Fudge announced that she would be reading a letter from a constituent named Pastor Dr. Ronald S. Williams, who is the Senior Pastor and Chief Executive Officer of Mount Zion Fellowship in Highland Hills, Ohio.

Fudge then read the entire letter into the record, a letter which spared nothing in its condemnation of Trump and his supporters, but also took aim at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for her failure to lead impeachment proceedings against Trump.

“Nancy Pelosi is a woman who I respect,” Rep. Fudge read, “however I do believe her hesitancy to impeach this president is her opinion based upon polls and her belief that it would further polarize the country. However, the country is already divided and polarized.”

The letter also recounted a conversation with another pastor’s wife, a Trump supporter, of whom Wilson wrote “I discovered that she too was a bigot.”

After relating the conversation, in which the woman praised Trump and denigrated former President Barack Obama, Wilson wrote that “It is glaringly apparent that many support the president administration are either racist, steep in racist religious beliefs, ignorant, or as my mother used to say, just plain dumb.”

“They have chosen to support a president who has a proven record of being sexually condescending to women, will not oppose the resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate organizations, is indecisive, condescending to anyone who challenges him, and hides behind his Twitter account rather than dealing with the real issues in our country and around the world,” Fudge read.

Fudge continued to read the letter, which further excoriated Trump for things like his praise for North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, until presiding officer Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) gaveled that her time had expired.

“Thank you Mr. Speaker, I yield back,” Rep. Fudge concluded.

“The chair will remind members that remarks and debate may not engage in personalities towards the president, including by repeating remarks made elsewhere that would be improper if spoken in the members own words,” Veasey said, repeating a warning that has become popular in the Trump era.

Rep. Fudge approached Veasey and asked “What is a personality” against the president.

That’s when Rep. Bucshon got involved, asking “Are we in order here, or what are we doing?”

Fudge glared at Bucshon and said “I’m talking to the speaker.”

“No, you are out of order,” Bucshon said, as Fudge objected to his intrusion.

“The House will be in order,” Veasy said, banging the gavel.

As Rep. Fudge returned to her seat, Bucshon tried it again. “You’re out of order.”

Fudge stopped, whirled, and told Bucshon “And so are you.”

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

