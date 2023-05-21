WATCH: Speaker of Texas House Badly Slurs Words While Presiding Over Session in Viral Clip

By Caleb HoweMay 21st, 2023, 3:27 pm
 

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan was the subject of a viral social media moment over the weekend, with users trying to decide whether the Republican was drunk or suffering a medical episode of some kind after a bizarre and slurring performance presiding over the House last week.

The clip of Phelan shared by Greg Price on Twitter shows the Texas speaker barely understandable while presiding over the state House. Initial Twitter reactions suggested he was drunk, and jokes were made. However, other users soon offered a note of caution, indicating that it could be a sign of neurological issue or even a stroke.

Grabien offered this approximate transcript:

PHELAN: “Mr. Kuempel, the Senate amendat — the amendment is [inaudible] is the objection to the opposite amendment, and the [inaudible] amendat — amendment is adopted. (Bangs gavel) The chair recognizes Mr. — Mr. Johnson of Harris? Mr. Johnson of Harris to speak in opposition to…the bill.”
UNKNOWN: “It’s Ms. Neave-Criado.”
PHELAN: “The chair recognizes Ms. Neave-Criado to speak in opposition to the bill.”

Reactions varied but these are a fairly representative sample.

A Twitter search shows there have been scattered references to drinking in the state House in the past, including specifically about Phelan.

Conservative website Twitchy uncovered additional such tweets.

At the time of this article no explanation for the clip has been offered by the House or Speaker Phelan.

