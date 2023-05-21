WATCH: Speaker of Texas House Badly Slurs Words While Presiding Over Session in Viral Clip

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan was the subject of a viral social media moment over the weekend, with users trying to decide whether the Republican was drunk or suffering a medical episode of some kind after a bizarre and slurring performance presiding over the House last week.

The clip of Phelan shared by Greg Price on Twitter shows the Texas speaker barely understandable while presiding over the state House. Initial Twitter reactions suggested he was drunk, and jokes were made. However, other users soon offered a note of caution, indicating that it could be a sign of neurological issue or even a stroke.

This is video from last night in the Texas House of Representatives where it appears that TX House Speaker Dade Phelan is either really drunk or having a stroke. pic.twitter.com/dbSG7AO30r — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 20, 2023

Interestingly, nobody stopped and asked him if he was okay. The House just kept on debating a bill and Phelan kept on going until they adjourned. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 20, 2023

Grabien offered this approximate transcript:

PHELAN: “Mr. Kuempel, the Senate amendat — the amendment is [inaudible] is the objection to the opposite amendment, and the [inaudible] amendat — amendment is adopted. (Bangs gavel) The chair recognizes Mr. — Mr. Johnson of Harris? Mr. Johnson of Harris to speak in opposition to…the bill.”

UNKNOWN: “It’s Ms. Neave-Criado.”

PHELAN: “The chair recognizes Ms. Neave-Criado to speak in opposition to the bill.”

Reactions varied but these are a fairly representative sample.

Looks like Texas Speaker Dade Phelan was drunk at work. pic.twitter.com/cheSK1qJ5z — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) May 21, 2023

Nancy was like that. Must be a Speaker thing. — Charles Denman (@ccdenman3) May 20, 2023

Ummmmm… Could You Repeat That For The Sober People In The Back🥴

Yikes Dude 🍸🍸🍸😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SCnXBHs0b3 — M-A.Stay’Legit ™️🇨🇦🇩🇪 (@BagdMilkSoWhat) May 21, 2023

That looks neurological to me, not drunk. — Happy Sandwich (@H4ppysandwich) May 20, 2023

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan last night. Is he having a stroke or just drunk.pic.twitter.com/b6nlO1FHb3 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 21, 2023

So @DadePhelan, can you explain what’s going on here?pic.twitter.com/UeHIJesSSn — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) May 21, 2023

Anyone who watches the #txlege House knows many of the members are regularly intoxicated. Watching the Speaker be this wasted is absolutely unacceptable. These Representatives are making laws that impact 30 million Texans. It must stop.pic.twitter.com/ETYH1sue9j — Jonathan Stickland (@RepStickland) May 21, 2023

A Twitter search shows there have been scattered references to drinking in the state House in the past, including specifically about Phelan.

If you think “Democrats are thrilled that Dade Phelan is speaker of the Texas Legislature,” you should get your head checked. Literally nothing about the #txlege is “thrilling for Democrats.” It’s a reactionary, GOP-run chamber of crooked, drunk, handsy confederates. It’s trash. — ((( Daniel J Cohen ))) (@mrdancohen) December 4, 2022

Conservative website Twitchy uncovered additional such tweets.

Getting drunk and putting stink bombs on the House floor.

This wouldn’t be happening if we didn’t have a Speaker, Dade Phelan, who is actually a Democrat in disguise.

Dade looks tipsy here. https://t.co/s7so8xPFkN — RenéeinTX (@reneeintx) May 12, 2023

At the time of this article no explanation for the clip has been offered by the House or Speaker Phelan.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com