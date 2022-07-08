WATCH: Steph Curry Drains 97-Yard Eagle at Celeb Golf Tournament and Makes It Look Easy

Four-time NBA champion Steph Curry is known for draining long range shots on the court. Friday, he proved his athleticism carries over to the golf course.

The 34-year-old was 97 yards out on the 13th hole in Lake Tahoe, Nevada for the annual American Century Celebrity Golf Championship.

On his second stoke on what was a par 4, Curry’s ball passed the cup on an elevated green, tracked downhill and went in.

STEPH SINKS IT FROM 97 YARDS OUT 🤯🔥 He was HYPED. (via @GolfChannel)pic.twitter.com/6VYu5G7N4M — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2022

The Golden State Warriors point guard eagled the hole and celebrated with his brother and father, both of whom are playing.

While the shot was impressive, Curry was tied for 16th place Friday afternoon.

NHL star T. J. Oshie is currently in the lead. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is tied for 7th place.

Romo was the betting favorite going into the tournament and won it back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.

Curry grabbed headlines when he disagreed with oddsmakers about where Charles Barkley would finish.

Vegas had the former baller and TNT analysts finishing inside the top 70 of the tournament. Curry disagreed, ESPN reported:

“No, hell no,” Curry said at a Thursday news conference when asked about Barkley’s chances of finishing in the top 70. “Clip that, send it to him, let him play it on every tee box. There’s no way he’s doing it.”

Barkley is currently tied for 52nd place, alongside Alex Caruso, Alex Smith and Travis Kelce.

The 54-hole celebrity tournament is held every July at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

