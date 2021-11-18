WATCH: Stephanopoulos Asks Kamala Harris ‘Has President Biden Told You Whether He Will Seek Re-election In 2024?’

ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos asked Vice President Kamala Harris whether President Joe Biden has told her he will run for reelection in 2024.

On Thursday morning’s edition of Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos wrapped up his exclusive interview with the VP by asking “Has President Biden told you whether he’s going to seek reelection in 2024?”

Harris delivered a lengthy response that avoided either a yes or a no, and which stressed her role as vice president:

What President Biden and I started our day talking about, as we normally do, is bringing in members of our intelligence community to review the presidential daily brief and talk about classified information around threats to our national security and hotspots around the world. And after that, we had another couple of meetings, and then I went over to the Capitol, because I’m the president of the Senate, and broke a tie vote there, and we are focused on implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

“So you’re not discussing 2024 yet?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“Absolutely not,” Harris replied.

As Stephanopoulos went on to note, Harris “wasn’t going anywhere near that question,” as there’s not really a right way to answer without stealing the president’s thunder, other than referring the interviewer to Biden’s own public statements.

And as Stephanopoulos also noted, President Biden has already stated that he will run for re-election, and that Harris will be his running mate.

In March, Biden was asked “have you decided whether you are going to run for reelection in 2024? You haven’t set up a reelection campaign yet, as your predecessor had by this time.”

Biden joked “My predecessor needed to. My predecessor. Oh God, I miss him,” then added “the answer is yes. My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation.”

Asked if Harris would be his running mate, Biden replied “I would fully expect that to be the case. She’s doing a great job. She’s a great partner. She’s a great partner.”

Watch above via ABC.

