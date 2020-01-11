WATCH: Stunning Video Shows Rescue of Alaska Man Stranded in the Snow for Nearly a Month



A stunning new video released by Alaska State Troopers shows police rescuing a homesteader who was stranded in a remote region of the state for nearly a month.

The Associated Press reported that 30-year-old Tyson Steele was rescued after his relatives contacted police because they had not heard from him for some time. Responding officers found him waving his arms at his remote homestead about 70 miles north of Anchorage.

Most notably, Steele had stamped a large S.O.S. in the snow near his makeshift shelter.

He told troopers that his homestead had burned down, and the fire had knocked out his communication to the outside world. The temperature at the time of Steele’s rescue was about 2 degrees Fahrenheit and he had been without proper shelter since mid-December.

According to NBC News, Steele mistakenly put a piece of cardboard in his wood stove which launched a spark onto his roof that started the fire. He also said his dog was trapped and died in the blaze, and says he was able to survive by scavenging his canned food.

Troopers told the AP that Steele was in good health and he was taken to Anchorage by a responding helicopter. Steele said he plans to go to Salt Lake City where his family lives, according to NBC.

Watch above.

