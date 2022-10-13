WATCH: Tapper Asks Bombshell Jan. 6 Witness Sarah Matthews ‘Do You Think Donald Trump Poses A Threat To Democracy?’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked former White House Deputy Press Secretary and star January 6 witness Sarah Matthews point-blank, “Do you think Donald Trump poses a threat to democracy?”

Matthews is one of several Trump officials who resigned on the day of the attack and gave riveting testimony to the committee this summer.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper, Matthews gave Tapper what was billed as her first live TV interview, and the host dove right in by asking if he still views Trump as a threat to democracy:

JAKE TAPPER: And she joins us now in her first live TV interview ever.

Don’t be scared.

(LAUGHTER)

TAPPER: So, you worked in the White House for Trump. I guess the big question that we’re going to hear tomorrow is, do you think Donald Trump poses a threat to democracy?

SARAH MATTHEWS, FORMER DEPUTY WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I do think that he poses a threat to democracy.

I think that January 6 showed that. And that was part of my reason for resigning. He failed to act that day. He had every opportunity to call off the mob and condemn the violence. We have seen from taped testimony from several of my colleagues that folks were pleading with him to do that. And he didn’t ever pick up the phone once.

And I think that the January 6 Committee has laid that out. But furthermore than just January 6, he’s continued to push the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him, with zero evidence of that. And I think that that does pose a threat to our democracy.

TAPPER: Was there anything on that day, January 6, 2021, was there a specific straw that broke the camel’s back? Or was it just the accumulation of everything?

MATTHEWS: I do think that it was a slow burn for me, the accumulation of him pushing the election lie that it was stolen.

But, probably, on January 6, when he tweeted out the video, after everything we had witnessed, him saying, “Oh, we love you, you’re very special” to his supporters, that was really the moment for me when I knew that I was going to resign.