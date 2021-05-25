Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) inadvertently exposed the password to his cellphone during a Tuesday committee hearing carried live by C-SPAN.

The blooper took place during an afternoon session of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on the Constitution, which was holding a hearing about gun violence. Blumenthal was trying to make a point about the ease of entering a password or thumbprint on his iPhone, and held it up to to demonstrate.

Cruz interjected after the demonstration ended, saying, “Senator Blumenthal, I would note that you just put out on C-SPAN the code on your iPhone, so you might want to change that now.”

Blumenthal chuckled and replied, “My life is an open book, but I recognize that it’s happened before,” before continuing with the point he was trying to make.

