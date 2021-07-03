WATCH: Terrifying Video of Massive Mudslide That Has Left 20 People Missing in Japan

A giant mudslide in Atami, Japan was caught in terrifying video, and rescuers are searching for at least 20 people who are missing after the disaster.

CNN is reporting that two people are presumed dead and at least 20 are missing after the mudslide swept away entire buildings:

At least two people are thought to be dead and some 20 people are missing after a mudslide swept across a seaside city around 60 miles southwest of Tokyo, sweeping away homes amid Japan’s rainy season. Footage posted on social media showed the powerful black mudslide shoot down a mountainside, engulfing homes and infrastructure as locals watched in horror.

The giant mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka prefecture, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. local time, came after parts of the region was hit by torrential rain. Police and firefighters have been searching for the missing and prefectural officials have requested help from Japan’s Self-Defense Force.

As of 2 p.m. local time, about 2,830 households in the city were out of power, according to the Tokyo Electric Power Company.

Watch above via CNN.

