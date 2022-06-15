Kimberly Guilfoyle was paid $60,000.00 for a 166-second speech at then-President Donald Trump‘s Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, which preceded and incited the attack on the Capitol.

That revelation was made by Rep. Zoe Lofgren of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol, in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday.

“We know that Guilfoyle was paid for the introduction she gave at the speech on January 6th. She received compensation for that,” Lofgren told Tapper, and went on to add that Guilfoyle was paid “$60,000 for two and a half minutes.”

But a review of the video from that appearance shows Guilfoyle spoke for slightly longer than that: 2 minutes and 46 seconds, which works out to over $21,000.00 per minute, or a more reasonable-sounding $341 per second. An unscientific estimate would also peg the cost at about a buck a decibel:

ERIC TRUMP: Kimberly, get up here. Does anybody know the great Kimberly GUILFOYLE? We love her. She’s been such a warrior. She’s fought so hard. Take it away, Kimberly. KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE: The best. Well, good morning, D.C. and good morning, America! How do we feel this morning and how much do we love President Trump? Here is the best news. Look at all of us out here. God-loving, freedom-loving, liberty-loving patriots that will not back then steal this election. President Trump has been the most transformative, impactful president this incredible country has ever seen. He is a great patriot that has fought for the America First policies, for the American Dream, for you and your families. Thank you, President Trump. And we will continue to hold the line across this incredible country, because we finally had a president in the White House that knows what it means to put America first, a president that understands what it means to have open schools and not open borders. Who restored the greatness of the American military? Who stands for veterans? Who stands for law enforcement and the American family? He is the president that humiliated the Democratic machine in 2016 and turned that swamp upside down. And he will continue to fight for that dream. He will continue to save America. We will continue to stand for President Trump, stand with them and for this country. We will not allow the liberals and the Democrats to steal our dream or steal our elections. No president has fought harder than President Trump and his incredible family. And it’s been an honor to stand and fight alongside them. And we have a president that understands what it means to stand for the Second Amendment, for your rights, for the Constitution. To stand for life. And it gives me great pleasure to be able to stand and fight throughout this country with one of the greatest Americans I have the pleasure to know. And that is Donald Trump Junior. The president’s son, let’s give him a warm welcome and let’s show the president when he comes how much we love him. God bless America. God bless our president. And Ladies and gentlemen, the best is yet to come.

Sources familiar with the arrangement want you to know that Guilfoyle’s fee was paid by a wealthy donor.

Watch above via C-Span.

