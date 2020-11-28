comScore

Watch the Moment Sarah Fuller Becomes First Woman to Play in Major-Conference Football Game

By Tommy ChristopherNov 28th, 2020, 3:42 pm

Hunter Dyke/Mizzou Athletics/Getty Images

Vanderbilt soccer player Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a major conference football game Saturday when she kicked off the second half against Mizzou.

Wearing number 32, the college senior and Vanderbilt soccer goalkeeper suited up for Saturday’s game due to COVID-19 absences, and made history with a kick to start the second half against the Mizzou Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Fuller spoke about the moment after the game, saying she hopes to inspire others.

“I just want to tell all the girls out there that you can do anything you set your mind to,” she said.

Twitter exploded with reaction over the history that Fuller made with that kick.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: