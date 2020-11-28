Watch the Moment Sarah Fuller Becomes First Woman to Play in Major-Conference Football Game

Vanderbilt soccer player Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a major conference football game Saturday when she kicked off the second half against Mizzou.

Wearing number 32, the college senior and Vanderbilt soccer goalkeeper suited up for Saturday’s game due to COVID-19 absences, and made history with a kick to start the second half against the Mizzou Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

CHANGING THE GAME 👏 Sarah Fuller just became the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game. @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/Qq3U6jtica — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2020

Fuller spoke about the moment after the game, saying she hopes to inspire others.

“I just want to tell all the girls out there that you can do anything you set your mind to,” she said.

“I just want to tell all the girls out there that you can do anything you set your mind to.” Sarah Fuller inspiring the next generation 👏 (via @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/IjKICMwewg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2020

Twitter exploded with reaction over the history that Fuller made with that kick.

Vandy QB Mike Wright says Sarah Fuller even gave a speech at halftime today.

“That’s who Sarah is.” pic.twitter.com/mhIFl5oHs9 — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) November 28, 2020

Didn’t go OB..Didn’t give up a TD.. Gave 0 chance for a return. Set up the D 🗣🗣👏🏻👏🏻 Congrats to @SarahFuller_27 for being THE FIRST EVER WOMAN TO KICKOFF A POWER 5 GAME. Incredibly rare to be the “1st ever person to do something” these days..this is really cool #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/A7vQsAFiM1 — Pat McAFLEET (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 28, 2020

Sarah Fuller squibbed it exactly where she was supposed to (watch Vanderbilt’s coverage guys all funneling short right) and left it un-returnable for Mizzou. Probably one of Vandy’s best executed plays of the day in all honestly pic.twitter.com/7cEY8j9rnN — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 28, 2020

I’m confirmed that the Sarah Fuller kickoff squib was the designed call to start the 2nd half. Executed just right and history has been made in college football. https://t.co/2TFZERPhMs — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) November 28, 2020

Gulp. All choked up. History! First woman to play in a power 5 game. ⁦@SarahFuller_27⁩

⁦@VandyFootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/j38ZxBQaJz — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) November 28, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]