WATCH: The Stunning Moment Ukrainian Reporter Thanks U.S. For Saving Family at Biden-Zelensky Joint Press Conference

Ukrainian TV reporter Dmytro Anopchenko delivered a stunning thank you to the United States during a joint press conference featuring President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

President Zelensky’s surprise visit to the United States prompted a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House Wednesday afternoon. As is the custom, the questions alternated between U.S. reporters and visiting press.

Anopchenko was the first Ukrainian reporter called on, and he prefaced his questions with a moving expression of gratitude to the U.S., without whom his family “would not be alive today”:

Q Yeah, thank you. Dmytro Anopchenko, Ukrainian television. President Zelenskyy and President Biden, I’ve got a question for both of you. But firstly, as a Ukrainian — and I mean it — I want to thank the United States for supporting my country. And, you know, my family is in Ukraine. And I definitely understand they would not be alive today if America will not support my country, both politically and militarily. So thank you for this. It’s (inaudible). PRESIDENT BIDEN: We will. Q And as of my question: We entered a new phase of this war. And you definitely discussed today which path to choose, how the war could come to an end, and what’s next — will it turn into a new counter-offensive or some kind of peace talks. So, Mr. Biden and Mr. Zelenskyy, could you share your vision? What’s the fair way to end this war? And how do you understand this words for peace? Thank you. PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY: My — my view? PRESIDENT BIDEN: Your guy. (Laughter.) PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY: I think we have — I see. I see. PRESIDENT BIDEN: Although, I like him very much already. (Laughter.)

Zelensky went on to add “You have started this question — you have started by stating that your family is in Kyiv. And without the assistance of the United States — this is absolutely true — the U.S. leadership in this assistance is strong. And, again, I would like to remind you that your family will be in danger without the armed forces of Ukraine, which are very important.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

