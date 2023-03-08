WATCH: The View Hosts Suggest Fox News Be Investigated For ‘Recruiting Domestic Terrorists’ By Justice Dept.

Co-hosts of The View reacted to the latest revelations in the Dominion defamation lawsuit by suggesting Fox News be investigated for “recruiting domestic terrorists.”

Even more damning comments made by Fox News hosts and executives in private in the aftermath of the election were revealed Tuesday in yet another new filing by Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing Fox News for defamation and seeking $1.6 billion in damages.

On Wednesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, host Whoopi Goldberg and co-host Sunny Hostin repeatedly suggested the network be investigated for their role in riling up the people who eventually attacked the U.S. Capitol:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: I have a question. I have a question. How come this is not thought of as being recruiting? How come they’re not thinking about this as radicalizing…

SUNNY HOSTIN: Like recruiting domestic terrorists?

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Why is this not being scrutinized the way that they scrutinize other things? Because to me, this is this should be against the law. You should not be able to lie to the American, knowingly. And, you know, it’s one thing if you made a mistake and you didn’t know. But we heard for five or six years how, you know, the media was a lying sack of doo, they were fake news. So how come? What is the? What is our, what do we do as Americans to to say this is not okay?

SARA HAINES: (indistinct) the First Amendment.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: The First Amendment doesn’t allow you to willingly lie.

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Can I just say one thing I think be Tucker Carlson is more destructive to American political discourse than Donald Trump. And I think he’s more powerful than him.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: I think they’re all destructive because they lie willingly.

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: But this just I mean, this is a man who basically goes on his airwaves and says, you know, what would be so bad if Putin won against Ukraine? He says insane things. He pits Americans against each other, knowingly lying to them. And he’s, even if it’s not Trump, whoever the next Republican politician is, they’re going to have to win the Tucker Carlson primary.

SUNNY HOSTIN: He’s just an entertainer, though. He’s not a newsman. The judge found that. But what do you, you just said something I don’t think I’ve ever heard on television.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: No, rarely.

SUNNY HOSTIN: About domestic terrorism, because you had the FBI director, Chris Wray, say the number one threat to our country, to the survival of our democracy is domestic terrorists. How do you recruit domestic terrorists? How do you do that? Misinformation. Having these kinds of rallies, saying these things in these substacks. And someone with Tucker Carlson, you would know better than I do how, many millions and millions of viewers? We get a million on this show. That’s a lot. We’re proud of it.

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: He’s the most-watched man in cable news.

SUNNY HOSTIN: He gets more than that.