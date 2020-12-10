WATCH: These Are the Trump Rally Fans Who Inspired President’s ‘Dangerous Moment’ Twitter Rant

President Donald Trump’s Twitter rant about a “dangerous moment” that will “escalate dramatically” was inspired by fans at a rally in Georgia — and video shows their actual comments were even more threatening than what Trump quoted.

In his Twitter rant Thursday morning, Trump wrote “People are upset, and they have a right to be. Georgia not only supported Trump in 2016, but now. This is the only State in the Deep South that went for Biden? Have they lost their minds? This is going to escalate dramatically. This is a very dangerous moment in our history.”

He was quoting a Trump supporter from an OAN package filmed at this past weekend’s rally in Valdosta, Georgia, where correspondent Jenn Pellegrino interviewed a number of Trump fans. Video of that package shows that Trump slightly — but meaningfully — misquoted the man, who actually said “This has gotta escalate dramatically.”

Another man told Pellegrino that Trump “won in a landslide, but they stole it from him.”

A woman in the crowd told Pellegrino “I am so pissed off right now. Trump is going to be our president for the next 4 years, Joe Biden is not my president.”

Pellegrino also spoke to a few fans of her network, one of whom told her “I quit watching Fox News ’cause they turned into crooks and liars, so I watch OAN and are the only two I watch.”

Pellegrino also took footage of the crowd at the rally chanting “Fox News sucks!”

President-elect Joe Biden has repeatedly been declared the winner of the presidential election in Georgia, and the entire United States.

Watch the clip above via OAN.

