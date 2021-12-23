WATCH: Third Graders Go WILD After Teacher Nails 50-Foot Shot for Hot Chocolate

Well, look at you, Ms. Fitz! You just might be the national hero, the transcendent figure, we so dearly need at this divided time.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick teaches third grade at Holy Trinity School Georgetown in Washington, D.C. According to a video that has quickly gone viral, she reportedly promised her students hot chocolate if she sank what looks to be roughly a 50-foot shot.

Ms. Fitz clearly knows her way around half-court shots, as she followed the time-honored procedure of running up to release the ball increasing momentum. She also released the ball with her elbow in and full pronation, evidence that she may have toiled in a summer basketball camp or had a coach who focused on proper shooting technique.

As you can see in the video below from CBC Sports, she nails the shot. The third graders go wild, in particular the kid who opted to hit recess festooned in what appears to be a reindeer outfit. Don’t laugh — the moxie to don that sort of gay apparel rubbed off on Ms. Fitz, after which the kids expressed the sort of immediate glee that can come from knowing you have hot chocolate coming. Devonte Graham’s got nothing on Ms. Fitz!

A moment those kids will never forget 🥰 Third grade teacher Ms. Fitz promised her class hot chocolate if she made this shot ☕️ Way to go, Ms. Fitz!

🎥: htsgeorgetown/IG pic.twitter.com/wqnc22vNEZ — CBC Sports (@cbcsports) December 23, 2021

Yes this video went viral and there were lots of comments on Twitter but who cares! Watch the video! Go high-five your pals. Be nice to one another!

