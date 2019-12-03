WATCH: This Clip of Mayor Pete Making Birther Joke Had His Campaign Staff Livid on Twitter

South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s 2018 joke about the racist “birther” smear against former President Barack Obama sent his 2020 campaign into attack mode when a clip of the quip was posted on Twitter, without commentary.

At a Kansas Democratic Party event in 2018, Buttigieg devoted a portion of his speech to “values,” and mocked the “alternative facts” at play in national politics while explaining his love of local politics.

“Freedom, fairness, family, those are our values, not because they make for nice speeches, or good theory, but because we know what they mean to real people living everyday life,” Buttigieg said. “And it’s time for Democrats to speak that language of real life like we know how to do in this part of the country. To build a new politics of the everyday that will light our path forward.”

“Radical conservative experiments have failed when you look at them in the harsh light of what actually happens on the ground,” he continued, and added “What I love working at the local level is that there are no alternative facts when it comes to people’s everyday experience. I filled in the pothole or I didn’t. It’s not like proving whether I was born in the U.S., it’s right there for everybody to see.”

That clip, replete with several paragraphs of context, was posted on Twitter without any commentary on Monday by Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher, who is me. The tweet simply read “‘I filled in the pothole or I didn’t, it’s not like proving whether I was born in the U.S, it’s right there for everyone to see.’ – Mayor Pete with the Birther joke (from March 3, 2018)”

“I filled in the pothole or I didn’t, it’s not like proving whether I was born in the U.S, it’s right there for everyone to see.” – Mayor Pete with the Birther joke (from March 3, 2018) pic.twitter.com/2jetUMEGfe — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) December 2, 2019

In fairly short order, there were a few negative reactions to the joke, including from MSNBC commentator and former Hillary Clinton senior staffer Zerlina Maxwell, who retweeted the clip with a frowny-face emoji.

Maxwell’s reaction prompted a response from Buttigieg campaign Rapid Response Comms Director Sean Savett, who explained that President Obama also mocked birthers.

He’s clearly mocking birthers in the video and people who try to push “alternative facts,” just like President Obama does routinely — Sean Savett (@ssavett) December 2, 2019

Buttigieg Senior Advisor Lis Smith retweeted the clip with the notation “Oooh a top secret video unearthed from ***checks tape*** 1000 person Dem dinner where local and national media were in attendance. I’m pretty sure @PeteButtigieg is not the first Dem to mock birthers and their alternative facts. In fact, I recall @barackobama doing the same.”

Oooh a top secret video unearthed from ***checks tape*** 1000 person Dem dinner where local and national media were in attendance. I’m pretty sure @PeteButtigieg is not the first Dem to mock birthers and their alternative facts. In fact, I recall @barackobama doing the same. https://t.co/AP1nJ1W3wC — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) December 2, 2019

Smith then attacked the clip of Buttigieg’s own words as the work of “bad faith merchants,” and Buttigieg Traveling Press Secretary Nina Smith similarly called the tweet a “bad faith, desperate attack.”

The clip of Mayor Pete’s joke was also called “disinformation” and “misleading.”

And I can’t believe I have to say this *EVERY DAY*, but it’s ok to not support a candidate or to disagree with their policies. But pushing disinformation or misleading/out of context clips of them is something we should leave to @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/vRDrJ0O716 — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) December 2, 2019

But the campaign couldn’t really explain their reaction to what was an accurate conveyal of their own candidate’s remarks, except to accuse “opponents” of… spreading an Obama-esque joke?

Let’s not pretend what’s happening here. This was being pushed as opposition research to multiple different outlets, all of whom passed. Telling that you’re the only person who posted it. https://t.co/Yr0uoydmPC — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) December 2, 2019

Alas, not everyone agreed about Mayor Pete’s joke.

Ugh. I was also bothered by the “It’s time for Dems to speak that language of real life like we know how to do in this part of the country”. Apparently people in California and New York (as well as the South, TBH) don’t live “real lives”? OK… https://t.co/2dflC70v9R — Charles #GetCovered-ba (@charles_gaba) December 2, 2019

OOOOF. The charitable interpretation is that the butt of Pete’s joke was the “alternative facts” part. As in, nobody bothers to make up lies about his potholes like they did about Obama’s birth. But it still suggests Obama’s birthplace was in reasonable question, and just…OOF https://t.co/3RjIxJycKS — Emily Crockett (@emilycrockett) December 2, 2019



Maxwell tried to explain her objections to Buttigieg’s staffers, and others.

I uhhhhhhh don’t hear it that way sorry https://t.co/dZDQVb4bIK — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) December 2, 2019

Nothing is clear about it and this is the moment when you lose the benefit of the doubt. This is 2018. Birtherism was never funny BUT in 2018? Please. https://t.co/dZDQVb4bIK — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) December 2, 2019

I am not grasping at anything! President Obama can make the joke. Pete cannot make this joke. Not now. Not in 2018. Not ever. https://t.co/ZdHftL37o3 — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) December 2, 2019

Yes! and I should add that 2018 is even post chartlottesville. !!!!! And you have the never to come up in my mentions with a link of obama making the joke?!?! https://t.co/xNbPxk9u7r — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) December 2, 2019



This apparently wasn’t even the first time Buttigieg used the joke, as another user pointed out:

Pete’s hit that line on a number of occasions, like in January 2017 too, but birtherism was about *racist delegitimization* of the first black president, not post-fact politics, and it doesn’t sound like he gets that by jokingly applying it to himself –– an extremely white mayor. https://t.co/emr2xjwvo6 pic.twitter.com/bhUY1y7iyT — wideofthepost (@wideofthepost) December 2, 2019



In the end, the campaign’s rapid response — simultaneously defending the joke as Obama-esque and attacking it as an attempt at devastating opposition research — contributed to making the clip go viral. Now you can watch it above, via the Kansas Democratic Party.

