comScore

WATCH: This Disturbing RC Cola Ad Will Haunt Your Dreams

By Tommy ChristopherNov 28th, 2020, 11:07 am

A surreal RC Cola ad released this week caused a flood of reactions on social media, and likely a good number of night-terrors to boot.

The ad from RC Cola Philippines, entitled “[email protected]!!!! Basta RC Cola!”, begins with the poignant drama of a boy coming home from school to quiz his mother about whether or not he’s adopted.

Things take a turn when the boy removes his shirt to reveal four glasses growing out of his back, and yet another turn when his mom pulls off her head to reveal an RC Cola bottle growing from her neck.

She then proceeds to pour several cold ones on her son’s back, and the ad concludes with the entire family sipping the soft drink from the back-glasses.

The ad was a huge viral sensation, racking up millions of views on various social media platforms, and prompting a somewhat mixed reaction:

The spot was the brainchild of the creative team at Gigil, a three year-old ad agency. PhilStarLife asked them the question that’s on everyone’s minds:

What. The. Hell. Was. That? Seriously, what were you guys smoking?

Gigil associate creative director Dionie Tañada, the young writer (he’s 27) who wrote the ad, laughs and says, “That’s what people always ask me, ano daw ang hini-hithit namin sa Gigil? They call us crazy, baliw; they say our ideas are out of this world. We take these as compliments.”

But how do you even pitch this crazy idea to a client? Dionie says, “First presentation it was approved, the idea na ‘Basta.’ Second presentation with storyboards, go pa rin sila.”

No, really.

“Yes, really,” says Jake Yrastorza, Gigil co-owner and managing partner. “We took them through the whole thinking process and insights. They figured it was the right thing to do for a challenger brand; they needed to come up with something different. On one hand we seemed to make an ad that doesn’t make sense—‘whatever,’ ‘basta’—but on the other hand it made a lot of sense to the target audience.”

Watch the ad above via RC Cola Philippines.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: