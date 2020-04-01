Watch: Time-Lapse Video Shows NHS Transform London Exhibition Centre into Massive Coronavirus Hospital

Mediaite has made a point during this time of pandemic and hardship to share some of the good news that is still out there every day. There are also, though, stories which can be at once sobering but inspiring.

That is the space in which we view this timelapse video of the conversion of London’s ExCeL conference and exhibition center into a hospital.

That such a conversion is necessary is, yes, sobering. This giant conference center in London is now home to 4,000 beds, a field hospital dedicated to treating Covid-19 patients. It is the world’s largest critical care facility, now, a sign of the seriousness of the times and brings home the weight and scope of the crisis.

But it is also inspiring to see this conversion take place. To watch as people, companies, and, yes, even government dedicate time and effort, money and manpower, to the cause of saving the lives of our fellow human beings. It is inspirational that we can still accomplish such tasks; that there is a will to do it.

Sky News reports:

As you make your way past the shuttered fast food stands, you notice the lines of masking tape on the floor, marking out designated areas. The Costa Coffee stand will be a pharmacy next week. There is a real buzz inside. Hundreds of people busy making the final preparations as the NHS Nightingale gets ready to take on its first patient. There are soldiers in full uniform, carpenters measuring and marking, stewards in fluorescent bibs marshalling volunteers through the crowded corridors. Trucks unload ventilators and other life-saving medical machinery. They will soon be plumbed into a four-mile long oxygen supply network.

A 21st century global pandemic requires an unprecedented response and the NHS Nightingale is just that. It is a logistical and engineering marvel. It has gone from a blank sheet to fully operational hospital in less than a fortnight. And that has been made possible because of military expertise.

A marvel, they write.

There still are things to marvel at in times such as these, at home and abroad. It is scary to know marvels are needed, but it uplifting to know they are still out there. Every single day.

